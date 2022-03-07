The staff at Capital Area Community Services in Shiawassee County would like to express our thanks and appreciation to those who have been involved in Walk for Warmth this year:
n The number of people who took the time to collect pledges;
n Shattuck’s Specialty Advertising;
n The credit unions that donated their time and support: Team One Credit Union, Frankenmuth Credit Union and Horizon Credit Union;
n Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, which have supported the Walk over the years;
n Clubs and organizations who demonstrated unstinting support through members walking and collecting pledges;
n The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, represented by Sheriff Brian BeGole and Doug Chapman;
n The Argus-Press and other media which provided wonderful coverage;
n The great team of volunteers who willingly gave their time.
More than $4,850 in pledges and donations have already been generated within this community. The success of Walk for Warmth, and ultimately, those assisted by CACS in Shiawassee County is contingent on the support of this community. Thank you for showing your support this year.
We look forward to seeing you next year.
Rebecca Zemla
Shiawassee Center Coordinator
Capital Area Community
Services
