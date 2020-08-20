In June, President Donald Trump put out a written plan to break up our Postal Service and sell it off to private corporations. Because everybody knows the government can’t run anything right. Right?
And why was Louis DeJoy so glad to get the job of Postmaster General? His pictures always show a big smile. Well, he does have experience in shipping and supply chains. He also has over $100 million in holdings in companies that compete with our Postal Service.
So far he’s eviscerated the top USPS management, cut staff, stopped overtime work, taken postal boxes off the streets and warehoused sorting machines. Oh, and my Veterans Affairs medication was late this month. My New Yorkers, too.
I wonder if all that stock DeJoy owns will see a boost after he cripples our mail service. You know it’s our own fault — the president warned us he can do anything he wants. Lately he’s so shameless he doesn’t even try to hide his corruption. Or his confusion: last week he declared that “mail-in ballots” were bad but “absentee ballots” were OK.
Now I’m befuddled, too. Ya think all this might tie into the election somehow?
David Glenn
Byron
