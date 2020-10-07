Immediately following the first debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I reviewed two Sept. 30 newspapers to compare their journalistic coverage, our local Argus-Press and the statewide Detroit Free Press.
The Argus-Press headlined their one article, written by the Associated Press, with “First Trump-Biden debate descends into chaos.” The coverage was commendable, informative and worthy. The Detroit Free Press headlined their one article with “Trump-Biden trade jabs on health care.”
Their coverage was terrible, lacking in detail and completely unworthy. Congratulations to our local Argus-Press for good journalism. Keep up the good work Argus-Press.
I would like to quote Henry L. Mencken in his book “Minority Report,” published by Alfred A. Knopf in 1956. Mencken was a very well-known journalist. He was a critic who thought and wrote with concern for world-wide circumstances. In “Minority Report,” in one of his notes about journalism, he wrote: “Thus American journalism (like the journalism of any other country) is predominantly paltry and worthless. Its pretensions are enormous, but its achievements are insignificant. Even in its fundamental business of ascertaining and reporting what has happened in the world it fails miserably.”
He is essentially right, except for this reference to insignificance (my opinion). Just as humans, humanity are and is imperfect, so must be journalism in general. However, it is significant when we are able to read, when we are encouraged to read, perhaps sometimes over our heads, about our daily lives and hopes. Mencken admits to being only human like the rest of us and in this he shines and is respected accordingly.
Aside from Mencken’s criticism, and my own weak attempt at significance, I want to once again say thank you to The Argus-Press.
Donald M. Bearup
Corunna
