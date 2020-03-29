I would just like to publicly thank Dr. David Skjaerlund for the prayer of faith he has put in the paper.
I am praying for the world, our country, our state, our leaders. May we all grow closer to God through this time. Turn to God for salvation, faith, strength and healing.
Two Chronicles 7:14 says “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Betsy Baumgras
Hendsrson
