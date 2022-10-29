Anyone who is still standing behind the ex-president and the GOP and their lies about the 2020 election, I have a few questions for you. Anyone that supports a election denier, I have a couple questions for you.

n Sixty-plus judges threw out claims of election fraud — judges appointed under both parties in fact. Why do you think that happened?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.