Anyone who is still standing behind the ex-president and the GOP and their lies about the 2020 election, I have a few questions for you. Anyone that supports a election denier, I have a couple questions for you.
n Sixty-plus judges threw out claims of election fraud — judges appointed under both parties in fact. Why do you think that happened?
n Please explain why it is that every other race on the 2020 ballot has not been disputed. Only the presidential race is disputed.
n Do you feel safe that a psychopathic narcissist has and still has many top secret and classified documents in his personal possession and refuses and lies about having them and refuses to give them all back? With Trump it’s all about the money. Is there any question what he has or plans to do with these documents?
It has been proven by multiple Trump cabinet members and staffers that the only liar is one person — Trump and the GOP. It is crystal clear who is lying here.
