This year, Michigan’s first cold spell hit in mid-October. Certain things can be expected in an old farmhouse when winter moves in and, while cooking supper, one of them arrived in the form of a wee mousie skittering across the kitchen floor with my kitty, Orca, in hot pursuit.
After hiding under the stove for a minute, she ventured out to look around. A swift pounce and swipe sent her across the floor like a soccer ball. She hit a cabinet, scrambled to her feet and looked for another place to hide. Poor mouse. She just wanted to get out of the cold, and she runs into a monster.
Orca is our hunter, well schooled by her mother, Rowdy, who has retired from the job, except for garden voles which are her specialty now. Rowdy is up in years and has slowed down some. They like to keep me company and prowl the garden when I work it. If I discover a mole tunnel, I collapse it and show it to Orca. She’s keen on moles. They never eat these critters; they’re in it for the sport. They leave their mangled little bodies for my inspection on the porch doormat.
And sport is what Orca employs to relieve boredom, whether it’s tearing up paper sacks, provoking her mother or torturing wayward vermin that cross her path. I was trying to figure out how to get this mouse back outside, unharmed, when Orca finally got her cornered by the fridge.
Everything froze for a moment and I wished I’d had my camera because a truly striking tableau condensed before me: Orca is a handsome cat, so named by a friend because she’s marked just like a killer whale. The creature she was staring down was also a pretty thing: gray bodied with a tawny face, outsized ears and a wiggling pink nose. What was so remarkable about this scene is that the little creature had set her feet solidly, poked her snout up and was looking right into her tormentor’s eyes. She was so tiny a teaspoon could hold her, but she was taking her stand. Everything about her said “Leave me alone, you bully!”
Orca just looked puzzled and moved her head back a bit, as if to see if this was real. Well imagine… a plucky mouse. Her dignity and bravery won my heart. I picked her up by her tail. She didn’t struggle because, evidently, she knew she was being rescued. I set her under a yew shrub. She paused a few beats, gathering herself, and scurried away.
As I face the uncertainties of advanced age, I take inventory for signs of fearfulness. All elders do this if they’re mindful folk. Excuse making and hiding from the truth about our waning days are habits that can weaken us and hasten our end.
When I find myself lacking, I see that tiny mouse standing up to a cat twenty times her size. I marvel when such a thing as true courage can carry on in a world so full of hazards and fears. And how odd and miraculous, that on that chilly October night I discovered inspiration in a hero that could fit in a teaspoon.
David Glenn
Byron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.