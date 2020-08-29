Why did the Republicans have to recite all of Trump’s 20,000 lies found in the New York Times at their Republican Convention? It was so nice to see them laid out in such precise manner in front of the whole country, but my god, to do it so publicly, maybe he isn’t the cowardly lion after all. Nah, it was him all right.
I encourage all voters to be emphatic and vote Democratic in November.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
