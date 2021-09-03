As in years past, I am delighted to again invite everyone to attend the annual Owosso to Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk.
The 18th annual walk will kick off at 8 a.m. Monday at the Heritage Footbridge next to Curwood Castle in Owosso. Free registration begins at 7 a.m., or skip the line and register now at shiawasseeriver.org. T-shirts are available at the walk for $8 or can be ordered in advance.
Participants will proceed along the scenic 3.5-mile James Miner River Trail and walking paths to beautiful McCurdy Park in Corunna. Water refill stations will be available along the route for those who bring water bottles. Restrooms are also available. Leashed dogs and strollers are welcome. A pancake breakfast will again be provided in the community center at McCurdy Park ($6 for 10-year-olds to adults; $3 for 6 to 9-year-olds; under 5 free). Indian Trails returns to partner in providing rides back to Owosso at $2 per person, or $6 per family.
This walk supports the upkeep of our trail and continues to offer an opportunity for you to visit with neighbors, make new friends and experience the natural beauty of mid-county Shiawassee — all while getting some exercise. Thank you to returning sponsor Meijer and new sponsor Great Harvest Bread Company for underwriting the event this year.
We also celebrate the new partnership between the Friends of the Shiawassee River and the cities of Owosso and Corunna as the Friends commit to manage this treasured event moving forward. My sincere thanks to longtime event organizers Chuck and Donna Kerridge who have kept this tradition strong for so many years. You are so very appreciated.
Let’s make this year’s event the biggest yet.
Ben Frederick
State Representative
85th District
