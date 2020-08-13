I have only become familiar with The Argus-Press during the past year, but am eager to declare my appreciation for a job being well done.
I am amazed to learn the paper has been serving the public since 1854. This means its quality and importance has been tested and has remained strong all this time. Let us all be grateful.
The letters to the editor have made a big impression on me. They reveal a high quality in the citizens who read it. The letters show level-headedness and well-thought-out ideas. They are based on facts, not opinions alone. They are not filled with anger, bitterness, condemnation of other peoples’ opinions, nor hopelessness. They call for readers to carefully consider what they present. This is what captures my mind.
As mature and open-minded Americans, we need to listen to each other this way, speaking freely and without hostility. Seeking the answers to our problems together will provide the best solutions and unite us rather than divide us.
It is a good way to make the U.S. a more perfect union. Thank you, Argus-Press, for a job being well done and keep up the good work readers. You are appreciated.
Don Neuville
Linden
Wonderful letter! Working together for the betterment of all is our best objective. Anger and hostility complicates, slows any productivity.
Work together, be kind, be thankful.
