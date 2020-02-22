With Roger Stone’s 40-month prison sentence, he joins five other Trump associates who now have a combined prison term greater than that of any other group of presidential appointments — ever.
Let’s repeat that in a different way: Trump’s choices for top jobs are going to spend more time behind bars than those of any other American president in our 244-year history.
Add to these corrupt individuals are the “temporary or acting” appointments which completely bypass the U.S. Senate’s responsibility to approve Trump’s cabinet officials.
It’s all just more evidence of Donald Trump’s determination to rule by monarchy——and utterly destroy our democratic institutions.
Thomas Smith
Durand
