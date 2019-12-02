An open letter to U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow:
The winter of 1966 was especially severe at Fort Benning, Georgia, and those suffering the rigors of airborne school found we had few defenses against the bitter cold. I’ll never forget lining up on “the ropes” in the 5 a.m. dark and breaking ice in the sawdust pits where we dug in for an hour of hard calisthenics and a 2-mile run.
More than a few soldiers quit and went home. One fellow was shocked that southern Georgia could get as bad as his native Buffalo. The final week of training was a holiday because the aircraft we flung ourselves from were warm and dry.
We were a motley bunch: officers and enlisted from all branches of the service and corners of the country. There was one jocular group who seemed impervious to hardship. They were gluttons for punishment. Easily bored, they’d provoke the instructors so they’d be ordered extra exercise. They stuck together and affected condescension. They were the “frogmen,” the SEALs. They saw themselves as “elite.” Most of us saw them as crazy and, indeed, they cultivated that image. After hours, I bought rounds for them, curious to learn what motivated them. What I discovered was that they were indeed inhabited by a rowdy, primal madness that was both admirable and scary. With a chuckle we told ourselves, “A frogman will do anything, and if you’re not careful, he might do it to you.”
I’ve thought a lot about those guys this week because, you see, a frogman is now in the news, hailed as a hero by our president. Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher was charged by a military court for thrusting a hunting knife into the neck of an Iraqi teenager who was in his custody. The boy died despite medical intervention. In a sickening miscarriage of justice, Gallagher got a slap on the wrist, not for taking a life, but for posing for a photo with the corpse. Imagine where your mind would have to be to compose such a tableau and enjoy it. To my mind, you’d have to be a sadist brimming with the kind of self-righteous superiority that fuels the racist violence now rising in our culture. Yes, Gallagher is a man for our times, and our president deemed him a hero and pardoned him.
But now investigators have uncovered even darker events from 2017. From a sniper’s nest outside Mosul, by the Tigris River, Gallagher shot a school girl walking with her friends on the riverbank. His alarmed underlings reported this to the chain of command. A bit later he shot a white-bearded old man. Gallagher threatened anyone who might report him. Conscientious SEALs reported this, to no effect.
So now Trump feels a victim of impeachment proceedings. By now we can predict him: He copes with the terrible tensions of feeling beleaguered by reassuring himself of his power. He casts about for an action he can take, any crisis he can set in motion. In doing so, he restores his sense of agency and well being. Gallagher is just the next melodrama crafted to soothe Trump and distract us.
But why Gallagher? Because Trump identified with him. What a relief that even sickening crimes can be gotten away with. Maybe in obstructing Congress and evading the rule of law, Trump can hold fate at bay a bit longer.
This is not a “heart of darkness” story where one lost soul, far from home, goes off the rails. Any veteran will recognize a failure of command structure, from bottom to top. Sen. Stabenow, restore some honor to our stalwart SEALs. Please look into this mess.
David Glenn
Byron
(1) comment
The man who some call their president pardons those convicted of a war crime. Why? Cause he identifies with them. Like looking in a mirror.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.