The staff at Capital Area Community Services in Shiawassee County would like to express its thanks and appreciation to those who have been involved with Walk for Warmth this year.
The number of people who took time to collect pledges and walk; the businesses that donated time, money or other support; the churches, clubs and organizations that demonstrated support through members walking and colleged pledges; The Argus-Press and other media that provided wonderful coverage; and the great team of volunteers who willingly gave their time to successfully organize and staff events.
More than $5,500 in pledges and donations have been generated within the community.
The success of Walk for Warmth and, ultimately, those assisted by CACS is contingent upon the support of this community. Thanks for showing support this year.
Rebecca Zemla
Shiawassee Center Coordinator
