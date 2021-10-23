I am a long-time community member of Perry, having raised my two sons with my wife within the community. I have served as a business owner within the community as well as a coach and, most recently, athletic director, for Perry Public Schools. I have been a part of Perry Public Schools for the past 26 years.
I want to express my support for the school district bond that will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. Our facilities are in need of repair and upgrades in order to remain competitive. This bond is a great opportunity for our community to accomplish this, also adding resources to our athletics, e-sports, FFA and music programming, while carrying a zero mill increase.
I encourage and support a “yes” vote on the school bond in November.
Greg Hebden
Athletic Director, Perry Public Schools
