There is a somewhat seasoned axiom in sports that states, “records are made to be broken.”
So true; as referring to Ricky Henderson, Wilt Chamberlain, et al. On the flip side, it seems that an inundating thrust intimates that “ laws are made to be broken.”
Case in point, one salon owner in Dallas who crossed the line and is now enjoying notoriety, some good and some bad. She’s also enjoying instant financial empowerment, thanks to the GoFundMe process that has helped many who have needed it, and others in question, such as Luther herself, presumably not strapped for cash — perhaps even to the utmost contrary.
As a young boy in a St. Louis, Missouri, suburb, I had friends with different standards and opinions; other than agreeing on sports and other particular interests.
One of them, Mike, once said he would rather go to the dentist than get a haircut. I certainly didn’t follow that course, nor did my other friends. I have known Karl Manke for decades as what we could each classify as acquaintances, and not social friends. But any conversations we have had over the years have been amicable.
In the early ’60s, I would patronize his shop on occasion. Karl generally performed his haircutting in a most satisfactory end result. Over the past 30 years, with a few exceptions, I have had the same barber and the cuts have all been gratis. You can figure that one out.
So now, with the ongoing saga of the state vs. Karl, Luther has thrown her “iconic” coiffure into the ring to support Karl. I agree she and Karl certainly have the right to run a business and earn a living, but these past few weeks have brought out such repugnant activities by so many extreme contrarians to the letter of the law.
Judge Matthew Stewart refused to enforce any action on the local case because he said he wanted to hear from both sides first. I am definitely not a legal eagle, but how much else should be heard other than what has already been said/displayed?
Our county sheriff also refused to enforce any action which raises a query. Why? Isn’t a law officer voted to this position by the community to enforce the law, no matter how severe or minuscule?
Oh yes, include the mayor of Perry on his decision of closure. Safety first? Sure.
No matter what size city or town in any state in the union, there will always be two different sides and points of view to this current pandemic; but please, let’s narrow the gap and get back to reality — and common sense.
Marv Sanders
Owosso
