If the Shiawassee County Board’s recent actions are what pass for leadership in this county, we’re in big trouble — but then some of us already knew that.
While the actions of this county board are disgusting, I’m also disappointed with the public. We’ve reported numerous times on board shenanigans and you keep rewarding these people with disinterest and additional terms in office. It might be easy to say we got what we deserve, but that’s not true.
The board last week, after a closed session, disbursed tens of thousands of dollars in federal money designated for hazard pay for work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners and a few top officials took the lion’s share of the money and left some employees receiving nothing.
Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, for instance, voted with the rest of the board to give himself more than two times his annual salary — a total of $25,000. Other commissioners got $10,000 or $5,000 while many county employees received just $1,000. Root was among the commissioners who didn’t even act as though there was a pandemic, conducting meetings maskless.
A move that could have garnered a lot of positive press by honoring and rewarding workers has, once again, instead showcased the board’s contempt for the public and our right to be fully informed about what elected officials are doing. And that’s not even considering the contempt they showed toward many of their employees.
So here we are again. The shenanigans won’t end until you begin to pay attention and take action.
This situation began Thursday when the board placed an oblique item on its agenda — personnel matter/legal opinion — for what it termed an “executive session.” Both items require specific circumstances to be in place for any governmental body to close a meeting to the public.
It’s questionable (the media lawyer I consulted preferred the term “problematic”) whether the required circumstances existed in this situation. County attorney Ryan Painter claims otherwise, but that’s sort of like one fox asking another if the hen house is a free smorgasbord.
I’d pass along Root’s explanation for why the meeting had to be closed, but he hasn’t spoken to us outside of a meeting since we reported on his Hummer mysteriously crashing on Hibbard Road in the middle of the night. Root and the rest of the board left it to County Coordinator Brian Boggs to explain things away.
If the board was so happy about giving its chairman, coordinator, finance director, health director, sheriff and a few others $25,000 each — as well as lesser amounts for other commissioners, the prosecutor, drain commissioner, clerk and treasurer — why discuss it behind closed doors? Why slide it into an agenda at the last minute under an obscure title? Why not discuss it publicly ahead of time?
If giving so many full-time employees $1,000 was such a great boon for hard-working folks, why not trumpet that news and tell everyone how happy they should be?
It’s simple: They knew what giving themselves these amounts looks like and hoped no one would notice. Boggs thinks all the fuss about the commissioners getting cash might discourage them from giving money to employees down the road. That kind of came across as a petty threat.
As Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, said this week, items for consideration at the commissioners’ final monthly meeting typically arise earlier in the week during committee sessions. An expenditure like this should have — and typically does — come up during that Monday’s finance committee session. It didn’t.
It should have been discussed at that Wednesday’s committee of the whole session. Again, nothing. And since the funds aren’t going anywhere, and employees haven’t been waiting on the funds (How could they? The possibility hadn’t even come up before) the expenditure just as easily could have been discussed and considered in August.
Clearly, figuring out who was going to get what amount took some time, so who was on the committee to come up with this list? When did the committee form? When did they meet to discuss it? Why weren’t all the commissioners made aware such meetings were taking place?
Boggs claimed the plan wasn’t “willy nilly,” but it seems like you would want input from all the commissioners before finalizing something like this. Webster said she plans to give the money back and was unaware she was voting to pay herself. Root, Brandon Marks, R-District 4, and John Plowman, R-District 7 — who apparently made the decisions — did not return multiple phone calls seeking comment on the cash.
Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, who got $5,000, told MLive Webster was “crying like a little girl” and that she planned to keep and spend the cash. I’m sure it will come in handy as Garber and Root open their new Lego store on Lansing Road between Morrice and Perry. With that kind of money, Root might even be able to pay for a new Hummer bumper.
(1) comment
[lol][lol][lol][lol][lol][lol]
The sarcasm drip was fantastic!!!
