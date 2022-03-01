The world stands with Ukraine.
Because the world knows that freedom is more important than anything else.
We Americans take it for granted. But we often forget that several hundred years ago, a bunch of libertarian farmers decided that a British king thousands of miles away, was not going to dictate how we pay taxes, which religion we believe in, or how we were going to live our lives. We fought and defeated the strongest military in the world at that time.
Russia’s illegal invasion of the Ukraine is the worst violation of human rights since at least the end of World War II.
Vladimir Putin’s invasion hasn’t gone to plan thus far, due to the Ukrainian people’s heroic resistance. Now that he’s lost several thousand troops and hundreds of tanks, armored vehicles and aircraft, he’s threatening to launch nuclear weapons.
The entire world and its respective governments have tried for several months to stop Putin from going forward with the invasion.
Why, exactly, is he doing this? He’s already one of the richest people in the world. Does he yearn for the influence of the former Soviet Union?
I’m old enough to remember the Cold War. We were always taught the Soviet Union was our enemy, and that communism was evil. Well, I still believe those things are true, but many things have happened since then.
I remember watching the Berlin Wall come down in 1989 on TV in our living room in Mancelona. My mom told my sister and I that we were watching history.
“You guys don’t know it right now, but you are going to remember this for the rest of your lives,” she said. She was forward-thinking, but in the end she wasn’t right.
A couple years later, the Russian people decided that communism was not their preferred political ideology, and took to the streets. Everything should have changed then; no Cold War, no hating America. We could finally be allies, because the Russian people are good and we have more in common than not.
I have worked with several Russians who came to the U.S. One was Jaro, who was born in Russia. After the communist government fell in the early 90s, his family was forced to flee their homeland. Speaking with him at length about the Cold War, and about how Americans were worried about nuclear war in the 80s, he surprised me by saying he felt the same way.
We never should have been enemies, he told me. We always wanted to be America’s friend and ally. The Russian people never wanted war with America. They wanted to live their lives — to buy Levi’s and listen to American music. Jaro is a pretty reasonable individual, and I still sometimes play video games with him via XBox Live.
The Ukrainian people do not want war. They only want the right to self-determination and they will fight to the death to defend their homeland. We might learn something from these brave patriots.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Velensky has been an inspiration for not only his people, but the rest of the world — to show bullies that anywhere there are freedom-loving people, they will fight to preserve it. He tried to stop the conflict from happening in the first place, and was met with silence from Putin.
The world does not want war. This is not acceptable behavior by a superpower that possesses nuclear weapons. Now Putin is threatening to launch them because we slapped sanctions on him?
President Joe Biden, whom I don’t always support, has done the right thing for the United States. Keep us out of it. Never — ever — send Americans off to fight without a clear purpose and objective. And only do so when all other options have been exhausted.
I say this as someone who was trained to respond to these situations as a U.S. Marine. That was a long time ago, and in hindsight it’s fortunate that I never had to see combat.
Now, 20 years later, my youngest brother is also an active-duty Marine. I can’t disclose which unit he belongs to, or what he does, or where he is stationed. But if the Marines are sent in, he will be at the absolute tip of the spear.
Every fiber in my being tells me we need to send troops to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now. Immediately. Protect the weak from the strong.
But we can’t send troops, or Putin will escalate, and we will have a nuclear war. In that scenario, everyone loses everything. As an 80s kid, I know from watching “War Games” that the only way to win the “game” is to not play it in the first place.
I don’t want my brother — or anyone else’s — to be sent anywhere, to fight anyone, for any reason, though I have no doubt he would perform his duty without question.
I’m too old to be much of a Marine these days, but I am a journalist. And I feel it is my duty to put my opinion on the record where people can read it, because anything less would be acquiescence to Putin’s actions. To not speak out is the same as supporting Putin. The people of the world do not want this conflict.
No war. Stop your troops, Mr. Putin. Send them home to live with their families and be happy. Let us have peace.
No one wants their brother, or father, son, or any other loved one to go fight any war. Because they don’t all come home. But sometimes, like right now, free people have to stand up and fight. But how?
If I may be so bold, the U.S. should supply the Ukrainians with Stinger, TOW and Javelin missiles — and anything else they ask for. As many as we can send. When the Russian people see their sons’ bodies, along with Russian jets and tanks being blown up on live television, their appetite for fighting will disappear quickly.
The Ukrainians are in a battle for their very existence. They know what freedom means. It’s not something you earn once and have it forever. They are fighting for it right now.
Ukraine deserves our support. May God bless them in their struggle against another Evil Empire. Slava Ukraini.
