It was revealed this week that Doug Chapman was selected to succeed Brian BeGole as Shiawassee County Sheriff.
That was welcome news to me, as the courts and crime reporter for the Argus, as BeGole has cut off any access to public records, and basically made my job as hard as he possibly could.
Because I’ve published many stories about what our public officials have done — and they are all based on facts.
Now, after Tuesday’s decision by the Sheriff Appointment Committee, we are just going to get a continuation of the BeGole regime — and I hope that’s wrong.
I was told back in January that BeGole was mulling a run for state rep, and lo’ and behold — he was.
What the public might not know is that the soon-to-be former sheriff was contacting people to gauge their interest in filling his position before he even announced his run. At least two people that I know of turned him down.
People in county government knew BeGole was running, and that he was talking to people about who his replacement would be.
It has become patently apparent to me that this entire process was — shall we say — nudged in the “right direction” by BeGole. And others in the county’s Republican establishment to ensure that “their guy” would follow BeGole.
To be clear, I have nothing but the utmost respect for Doug Chapman, and admire the work he has done with Families Against Narcotics (FAN) and the circuit court’s Drug Court program.
I honestly believe that Chapman wants to help the community and has good intentions. He is a good man and will represent Shiawassee County well.
I have never said a bad word about Doug in my life, and I’ve never met anyone who has.
However, I will relay a true story about the first time I met Brian BeGole.
The first time I met BeGole, it was in his office. He invited me for the purposes of a story, but in hindsight, it was a chance for him to “size me up,” in my opinion, as a new reporter for the paper. Apparently my predecessors might have liked to cozy up.
He laid back and played the good-old-boy sheriff. He was very welcoming, let me pet his bulldog, and was very kind.
I told him, ‘Look, give me access, and I will make your deputies out to be the examples the community needs,’ or words to that effect.
‘Good, glad to hear that,’ he replied.
But, I told him, if you ever lie to me, or there’s anything illegal, or misconduct, I don’t have a choice — I have to report that to the public. Anything else would be dishonest. I can’t not report on anything if it might tend to make the sheriff’s office look bad.
It doesn’t work in only one direction.
Then the scandals started. You can search our archives for the embarrassing black eyes Shiawassee has because of BeGole.
It went to another level this week. There were three applicants to fill BeGole’s position as sheriff — two of whom were his former election opponents.
At the selection committee meeting, BeGole was there, along with his confederates, including Undersheriff Cory Carson and numerous other deputies, county coordinator Brian Boggs, county commissioner Cindy Garber, county board chair Greg Brodeur, and numerous others. Some of those present even laughed at the candidate, who never was even interviewed for the position.
Why were they there? Were no interviews conducted for the position? I think I know why.
In my opinion, the entire “process” was worked out in advance. I knew it was going to happen as far back as January.
The fix was in. Period. A little one-act play.
The “good old boys” club keeps doing the same thing. After the ARPA fund scandal, you would think they would at least try to hide it.
Nope. They’re doing it in public. They’re not even trying to hide it anymore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.