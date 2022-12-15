It was revealed this week that Doug Chapman was selected to succeed Brian BeGole as Shiawassee County Sheriff.

That was welcome news to me, as the courts and crime reporter for the Argus, as BeGole has cut off any access to public records, and basically made my job as hard as he possibly could.

