One of the best parts of covering courts in Shiawassee County for the last three years has been my experience with the various treatment courts.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, staff members Krissi Lab, Sari Colbry, Liz Pearson, Melissa Bierwith, Katie Fuoss, Doug Chapman, lawyer Matt McKone, Commissioner Marlene Webster, lawyer Amy Husted, and everyone else I’m forgetting — have put in work above and beyond the call of duty.
They are personally invested in every single participant in Drug Court, Mental Health Court, FLYTEE Court and Veteran’s Court.
I watch some (not all) of the program’s administrators shed tears at Drug Court graduation. They care very deeply about the participants — they’re not defendants, they are people. Very imperfect human beings, just like the rest of us.
Some of the county’s $13-plus million in ARPA funds should go to the treatment courts: not for salary increases, employee bonuses or LEGO stores.
How about $10,000? How about $25,000 or $50,000?
That’s only a tiny fraction of the funds Shiawassee County received, but it would go a long, long way toward helping people here on the ground level.
COVID-19 has been a factor in drug and alcohol abuse rates skyrocketing.
I was present at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners committee of the whole meeting, and heard some excellent ways the funds could be used in Shiawassee County. They are all worthy of receiving ARPA money to help residents in different ways.
The board is listening to residents now — even if it took an outraged electorate to force them to do so.
In three years of covering the treatment courts, I’ve seen dozens of former drug addicts and alcoholics be rehabilitated.
One incredible statistic shows the effectiveness of the programs: Not one graduate of Drug Court has been charged with a drug crime after completing the program. Zero recidivism. That’s amazing.
To be clear, the treatment courts aren’t for everyone. Not everyone makes it through.
But the ones who buy in do it for the right reasons: to help themselves, their children, their families and their friends to rebuild their lives.
And to be honest, it’s hard not to root for the participants. My friend and next-door neighbor recently graduated from Drug Court.
He was charged with felony OWI, and he told me that when he was awaiting sentencing, he realized he needed to change.
He asked about the Drug Court program. It may have been the best decision he has ever made.
Two years later, he completed hundreds of drug and alcohol screens, participated in hundreds of counseling sessions, and completed numerous classes.
Now, he’s clean and sober. He got his driver’s license reinstated. He’s working his butt off. His family is doing well. He’s happy.
And he’s not in prison. He didn’t ever belong in prison. I was the first to hug and congratulate him immediately following his graduation. I had skin in the game.
That’s the case with people in our treatment courts. It saves taxpayers money by not locking people up for years for nonviolent crimes.
The treatment courts work. Give an individual a goal. Give them the tools to accomplish that goal. They might surprise you and get to the finish line. It’s awesome to experience and see happen.
And that’s not to say that when participants mess up, Stewart will give them a pass. He brings down the hammer when necessary. I’ve seen it happen. It’s not pleasant.
The point of the treatment courts is compassion. Like Stewart tells every single participant: He expects honesty and accountability.
Bottom line? The treatment courts help our residents improve their lives. They save taxpayers’ money by keeping people out of prison. They are a positive example in our county.
To the board of commissioners, I ask you to allocate some of the ARPA funds to our treatment courts. The amount isn’t necessarily that important, the gesture is.
I don’t like to use the word, “deserve,” but these people “deserve” nothing less.
