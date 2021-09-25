There’s a scene in the movie “Bad Boys 2” in which villainous drug kingpin Johnny Tapia discovers rats are eating the money in his attic that he is trying to launder.
When he discovers this, he exasperatedly turns to his henchman and laments, “Carlos, this is a stupid (naughty word) problem to have ... but it is a problem nonetheless.”
I love that line, because it can describe so many things in this world — chiefly, right now, people’s refusal to take a simple shot in the arm, which humans have been doing for more than a century.
The latest prominent person to join the “personal choice” club is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi. Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman revealed this week that Bertuzzi is the only player on the roster to not have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Bertuzzi’s decision means he won’t be able to cross into Canada, which is only allowing fully vaccinated travelers. There are three Canadian teams in the Wings’ division and the team plays nine total games across the border.
Unless Canada’s restrictions change, Bertuzzi will miss 11 percent of the season for a non-injury reason. This is coming off a season where he only played nine of a possible 56 games due to a back injury.
I suggest you go up to your boss Monday and tell him/her you’ve decided to voluntarily miss 11 percent of the work year and see how it goes.
Yzerman said he couldn’t force Bertuzzi to get the shot and, no, he can’t. But the NHL has put in place lots of hoops for unvaccinated players to jump through, which includes the ability for teams to suspend unvaccinated players. In all, Bertuzzi stands to lose about $400,000 in salary, all because he wouldn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine that every single one of his teammates got. Bertuzzi claimed it was a personal “freedom of choice.”
Yzerman, head coach Jeff Blashill and team captain Dylan Larkin seemed to be OK with the decision, though Larkin didn’t exactly give a glowing endorsement, saying: “I know that there’s a lot of support for him making his own decision, but there is also a part that everybody knows we are going to miss him when he can’t play.”
Larkin and the team now have to pick up Bertuzzi’s slack whenever they’re in Canada. I hope he gave them a better explanation than “it’s personal.”
This is a headache for the team, and an unnecessary one. Bertuzzi is a good player, but isn’t a generational talent like a Sidney Crosby or Alex Ovechkin. Yzerman really should just cut him loose or find a trade partner.
Don’t want to get the shot? OK fine, it is your choice. But I also have the choice not to employ you.
The Columbus Blue Jackets took a version of this approach with forward Zac Rinaldo. According to USA Today, Rinaldo signed a two-way deal with the club in the offseason, but decided he didn’t want to get the vaccine. The Blue Jackets, not wanting to ruin a 100-percent vaccination rate among the 67 players invited to training camp, said “hit the road Zac.” Rinaldo will instead be assigned to the team’s minor league affiliate in the American Hockey League.
“It’s an important issue for us,” Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson told USA Today. “It’s a team-first issue. We win as a team. We lose as a team.”
That’s the sound of someone who isn’t going to let someone’s “freedom” interfere with his hockey team.
The NHL, when all is said and done, is a business. The Red Wings’ goal is to win so the team draws more fans, sells more merchandise and makes money. That’s it.
Bertuzzi’s choice affects the business model. What if everyone on the team followed the “Tyler Bertuzzi Plan” and Detroit was barred from playing in Canada? Do you think the Wings’ management would just be cool with giving up 18 points in the standings, essentially automatically forfeiting a playoff spot? No, they wouldn’t.
Bertuzzi is just the latest in a long line of Americans pretending to play doctor. A good portion of the country is paying the price for that right now as COVID-19 cases and deaths climb back to levels we saw in the worst days of the pandemic. Health officials are getting death threats, nurses and doctors are leaving and not coming back, and hospital ICU’s are packed to the brim in some areas.
Frankly, I’m done with people like Tyler Bertuzzi. I’m tired of this. We had a chance, after 18 months, to end this pandemic and it’s still going because of this nonsense.
It’s a stupid problem to have, but it’s a problem nonetheless.
And it’s probably one that will never go away.
