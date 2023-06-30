Governments shouldn’t pay through the nose to keep secrets from their citizens

On June 9, 1954, one of the most caustic episodes in American political history ended with 13 pointed words.
“You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?”
By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
The words of lawyer Joseph Welch, serving as chief counsel for the U.S. Army, to Wisconsin senator Joseph McCarthy, who was investigating it for “Communist activities,” effictively ended McCarthy’s campaign of fear and suspicion that had lasted for more than three years.
Now please don’t think I am trying to equate anyone around Mid-Michigan with McCarthy, whose rhetoric ranks among the more toxic our nation has known.
I point them out to get people thinking about what can happen when facts are obscured.
Since mid-February, the Ovid City Council has paid in the neighborhood of $7,500 in legal fees to the East Lansing-based Thrun Law Firm.
On what? Wouldn’t you like to know.
Attempts to triangulate the expenditure have been consistently thwarted.
Scuttlebutt says that Thrun was intially engaged to prepare a report relating to the conduct of the city’s Department of Public Works Superintendent.
The DPW guy’s name? That doesn’t matter. Even his actions doesn’t matter much, not now, long after the events that prompted the report’s creation.
What should matter, if you are a taxpaying citizen of the City of Ovid, is that a majority of your elected city council has voted more than once to conceal the contents of the report they spent your money on.
A Freedom of Information Act request for the report was “fulfilled” with in an entirely redacted printout, citing attorney-client privilege.
Just imagine, if you will, 16 pages of black ink, smelling of nothing so much as triumphantly misplaced glee. They say communication between lawyers and their clients shouldn’t be common knowledge. The rest of us say the public has the right to know how and where their money is being spent.
A subsequent appeal was also denied on the same grounds, and an official response showed up Monday, complete with an $8.31 postmark for a certified letter that responded to an email that cost $0.00.
Whether you live in Ovid or elsewhere, please care about where your money is going once you pay your taxes or your utility bill. Please ask the questions, and please keep asking them until you get your elected representatives to cough up the right answers. Journalists can only do so much to, as the old saying goes, comfort the afflicted and afllict the comfortable.
One other thing: Every council or county commission — and every board in between — has at least one person on it who is fighting for openness, transparency and doing things the right way. Latch on to them tightly, tell them you support them and keep their spirits up.
