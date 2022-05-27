You inevitably hear it after a tragedy unfolds in this country like the one Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas: If only there had been a “good guy with a gun” there to save the day. Then, just maybe, 19 innocent kids and two teachers would still be alive today.
As is pointed out on today’s opinion page, this was the case in 2019, when 71-year-old Jack Wilson shot and killed Keith Kinnunen when the latter opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. It was an example of a “good guy with a gun stopping a bad guy with a gun” that the media doesn’t want you to know about.
Even in that instance, however, the good guy with the gun didn’t actually prevent the shooting. He only stopped it from being worse. Two people still died, despite the fact there were multiple armed congregation members at the church that day in addition to Wilson.
Sure, maybe had there been a “Jack Wilson” inside Robb Elementary Tuesday — in this instance, likely a teacher or school staff member — that person could have surprised gunman Salvador Ramos and prevented the slaughter.
Or maybe they could have missed the shooter and hit a fleeing kid or teacher.
Or maybe responding police officers could have mistook them for the shooter and killed them instead, wasting time on the wrong person.
Or maybe Ramos could have shot the prospective hero himself before they had a chance to do anything. There’s plenty of “what ifs” we can throw around.
See, here’s the thing that is nearly 100% universal with mass shootings: They almost always end with good guys with guns stopping the bad guy with a gun.
The flaw with this plan is it’s a reactive solution to a problem that requires a proactive one. More often than not, the bad guy has to shoot first for the good guy to stop them. When you’re dealing with weapons that can unload 20 to 30 rounds in a matter of seconds, being the second person to shoot means you’re already too late.
I realize there’s a distinction between stopping a shooting and preventing one. And if your goal is to limit the number of casualties instead of eliminate it, you’re failing our kids.
There shouldn’t be an acceptable amount of kids we’re willing to sacrifice before we address this problem.
There were “good guys with guns” — trained, one would assume, far better than Jack Wilson was for such situations — Tuesday in Uvalde. They still were unable to stop Ramos from taking the lives of 19 kids, all of whom were no older than 11, along with two teachers who tried to save them.
Details about the Uvalde shooting are still unfolding and some things are still murky. At first police said a school resource officer (SRO) “engaged” Ramos before he entered the school; they backtracked that statement Thursday and said it didn’t happen.
Twelve minutes after Ramos crashed his truck outside the school, police officers arrived on the scene, according to the Associated Press. Officers engaged Ramos and were pushed back by gunfire. It’s unclear whether this happened before or after he barricaded himself in the classroom.
Whatever the case, armed law enforcement officials were on the scene from around 11:40 a.m. to 12:58 p.m., when radio chatter indicated Ramos had been killed. For more than an hour, trained police officers were unable to apprehend the shooter.
If “good guy with a gun” is the best we can come up with, it doesn’t have a great track record at stopping people from getting killed. Consider:
- There was an armed SRO on site when Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. That SRO, Scot Peterson, has been accused of acting negligently in the incident for not engaging Cruz.
- Three months after Parkland, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. There were police officers stationed at the school and one was wounded in a gunfight with Pagourtzis.
- Just 13 days ago in Buffalo, New York, Payton Gendron shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket. Aaron Salter Jr., an armed security guard, shot at Gendron, but the killer was wearing body armor. Salter was then shot and killed himself.
There was an official “good guy with a gun” at all those places — trained ones, mind you — and people died anyway. Doesn’t seem like that great of a solution.
I don’t claim to have all the answers, but giving everyone a gun and hoping for the best is inadequate. Everyone likes to think they’re going to turn into Rambo in a deadly situation. When trained police officers can’t get into a classroom for more than an hour, forgive me if I have some doubts about lunchlady Doris rushing in to save the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.