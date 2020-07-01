Generally speaking, businesses in the Upper Peninsula have about two months each summer to make enough money to stay in business throughout the long, cold winter.
Those small business owners — and probably many big businesses as well — live for July and August when “trolls” from the Lower Peninsula flock to the briefly warm shores of Lake Superior for a cool breeze, hiking, water sports, biking and just getting back to nature.
This year, perhaps more than most, those of us in southern Michigan and places even farther south, are feeling the draw.
After suffering a long winter ourselves, made even longer and more isolated by the need to stay home and remain away from a potentially deadly virus, we’re all feeling a bit of cabin fever. I’m not immune to that strain of disease.
My wife and I recently spent a few days in the U.P. and I feel as though I owe the Yoopers a bit of an apology.
I’ve thought for years they were pretty much all a bunch of backward-thinking rednecks. Much of that was based on a conversation in a Grand Marais bar as a college student when a former down-stater told my cousin and me how he’d moved north for the scenery, and because there weren’t any Black people in the U.P.
And to be clear, he didn’t use the word “Black.”
This past week, however, I realized many of the people in the farthest reaches of Michigan actually seem smarter than those I see every day in Shiawassee County.
Four days in the U.P. revealed every business — every one — posted a sign on the front door: “Mask Required.” Many added that if customers don’t have masks, they will gladly sell them one for a dollar or two.
Inside, restaurants had tables spaced with signs blocking off some. Xs marked the floors.
The famed Donckers candy store in Marquette even had a staffer masked up outside the door counting patrons and limiting entry.
Frankly, it was impressive to see the community-mindedness in all the little towns. While many businesses here have taken similar actions, the adherence to the rules is far less impressive than what I saw during my travels.
Even though there are only a handful of cases of COVID-19 in the entire U.P., they know that with such small communities it would be impossible to stay safe if some idiot from down south is allowed to spread the virus.
And based on such stupid situations as the East Lansing Harper’s bar outbreak and barber Karl Manke’s arrogant and ignorant reopening, I can see why the Yoopers are cautious about people visiting.
Don’t think they aren’t aware of how stupid people are down here. In an antique shop in Calumet, the owner casually asked where we were from. “Between Lansing and Flint, a town called Owosso,” I replied. “Oh, how’s it feel to be known as the town where that barber is from?” she asked.
I suppose Karl thinks that’s great. It made me queasy.
The lone situation I saw in the U.P. where people acted with ignorance was at “Black Rocks” in Presque Ile Park near Marquette. At a site where people leap 30 feet into Lake Superior off rocks, tourists were elbow to elbow waiting to leap or watch others.
Tourists. We avoided them. Not a mask in sight.
Mackinaw City was equally infested with ignorance as many tourists walked into and out of shops without donning a mask. Masked workers were obviously unhappy about that in several shops, even though they remained quiet.
I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to wear a mask. For a few minutes. Inside a store. Or to stay 6 feet apart.
Tuesday morning, I stopped by Biggby. The employees and I were the only people wearing masks. Don’t get me started on all the idiots shopping at places like Meijer and Walmart.
I can only ask why you have so little empathy for your fellow human beings that you can’t do the simplest things to protect them — or yourself? Sure, 99 percent of the people don’t die.
But which 1 percent are you willing to sacrifice for your two minutes of “freedom” or pure laziness?
We have relatively low number of COVID-19 spread in this county, help keep it that way. Masks stop a high percentage of transmission.
Do the right thing.
