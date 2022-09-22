For the past couple weeks, we have been communicating with the campaigns for Brian BeGole and Mark Zacharda on setting up a potential debate between the two candidates vying for the state house seat that will represent most of Shiawassee County.
Officials for Zacharda, a Democrat, initially approached us with the idea earlier this month. I was skeptical of involving the paper, as I felt BeGole, the Republican Shiawassee County sheriff, would not agree to anything with our name attached to it due to a bias he thinks the paper has toward him.
Case in point: When he beat Kevin Rathbun in the August Republican primary, BeGole aired his grievances against The Argus-Press in his victory statement, saying “Despite a six-year ongoing effort by a local media outlet I was able to overcome their smear campaign and negativity by communicating my message to the voters.” (A statement we printed, by the way).
We agreed to give it a shot anyway, but I made it clear I wanted to limit our involvement to avoid any perceived bias — we would facilitate discussion between the two sides and help with some planning (finding a moderator, venue, date, etc.), but have no actual involvement in the debate itself. Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart was contacted to gauge his interest in moderating and agreed in principle to do so.
We then sought a simple yes or no from the BeGole campaign to agree in principle to a debate. I mean, why go through the trouble if he doesn’t want anything to do with us?
Messages and emails were sent, with no response. Last week, our publisher, Tom Campbell, talked with BeGole campaign manager Dan McMaster on the phone. McMaster told him they were indeed interested in debating. Great! Progress! So we continued to try and get things moving. An email was sent Tuesday to the county Republican and Democratic parties to see if they would be interested in helping put things together.
Before any more details could be worked out, the BeGole campaign sent out a press release to multiple newspapers and a local Facebook blogger Wednesday, in which the campaign went out of its way to disparage Argus-Press reporter Josh Champlin, calling him “a rogue local liberal news reporter who has relentlessly attacked and filed lawsuits against the Sheriff and Shiawassee County.”
Anyone who’s talked to Josh for more than three seconds would be able to discern he’s far from a “liberal,” but that’s beside the point.
The statement demanded Zacharda “stop playing games about attending a non-existent candidate forum/debate.” Well, I guess that’s true; no debate does in fact exist yet. That was the whole point of the conversations we’ve had to this point, to make it exist.
It complained about a Sept. 12 front-page story on Zacharda’s debate challenge — which is all it was at that point, a challenge — that contained “contradicting details” but didn’t say what those details were. The story, which ran shortly after the challenge was issued, was only about 250 words long, contained a couple statements from Zacharda campaign manager Dylan Huff and a line that the sheriff had yet to respond. That was it.
BeGole’s statement Wednesday also complained the campaign talked to Argus-Press reporter Matthew Bartow later that day and there were very few details about the debate. Of course there were, we had just started planning!
The statement claimed we were being “pressured” into hosting a debate, which again is blatantly false. We were approached with an idea, we thought it was a good one, and went from there. If that’s being pressured, then we have vastly different definitions of the word.
It went on to say “the BeGole campaign looks forward to other candidate forums/debates currently scheduled and would be open to another held by a neutral source that invites all contested races in Shiawassee County such as the Congressional, state senate and both state house races.”
After the BeGole statement went out, it became pretty clear this was a wild goose chase and I felt we should end our involvement. I encourage the two campaigns and county parties to continue discussing this on their own time and have a true political discussion in a public forum.
The Zacharda campaign, which is hosting a Monday press conference to discuss BeGole’s “refusal to debate” said Wednesday in an email it has “repeatedly reached out to the BeGole campaign, requesting a debate. The BeGole campaign has never directly responded to our request. Instead, they skirt the issue (and) use a worn out tactic of blaming the media when they aren’t happy with the facts. They try to muddy the waters to make the issue seem more complicated than it is. They play a game while accusing our campaign of ‘playing games.’”
Personally, I hope you guys can work things out. We’re done playing the game.
