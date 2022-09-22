Ryan Weiss

For the past couple weeks, we have been communicating with the campaigns for Brian BeGole and Mark Zacharda on setting up a potential debate between the two candidates vying for the state house seat that will represent most of Shiawassee County.

Officials for Zacharda, a Democrat, initially approached us with the idea earlier this month. I was skeptical of involving the paper, as I felt BeGole, the Republican Shiawassee County sheriff, would not agree to anything with our name attached to it due to a bias he thinks the paper has toward him.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.