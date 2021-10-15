The current partisan divide in local, state and national politics is blinding people who refuse to even consider the possibility they may be wrong.
In light of the recent revelation that the Michigan State Police and Attorney General’s Office have opened a criminal investigation into the actions of the county board in awarding federal funds to themselves and others, certain “influential” people who fancy themselves journalists continue to lie to the public. Blatantly.
Because they either cannot or will not admit their political party could ever commit any wrongdoing.
It’s comical at this point. A local Facebook blogger continues to blatantly lie to protect his friends — because they are Republicans.
Terms like “running to the paper” and “crying to ABC 12” have no place in a balanced and objective news story. It sounds like he’s upset we continue to beat him on breaking every single story.
Anyone who thinks this person or other online idiots have any credibility left is practicing the art of willful disbelief. It’s as if they want to be fooled, and are asking to be lied to — as long as someone, somewhere, will put their viewpoint out there so they feel validated.
I recently read a story in a national publication about people in hospital ICUs because of COVID-19. A doctor quoted in the story was telling patients they had COVID. Many of the patients would reply, “I don’t have COVID.” Then they died of COVID.
How did we get to this point where we refuse to entertain any other viewpoint that conflicts with our own? There are many possible factors, but it doesn’t change the end result — hate is clouding our hearts.
Why?
Can we not listen without daring to upset our own untouchable personal beliefs, however uncomfortable that possibility might be?
I would expect anyone with basic journalistic education, ability and integrity, not to mention English, grammar, spelling, and ethics, to have the minimum intelligence that would allow them to “publish” something competent.
Nope. It’s propaganda instead.
When county officials, whom I could name but will not, intentionally pump false information to Facebook bloggers who have never fact-checked the information and the blogger trots it out as “fact,” we have a problem. The inmates have officially taken over the asylum.
For my conservative Shiawassee County residents, I submit to you there is indeed an active, “fake news” disinformation campaign currently underway in Shiawassee County. It does exist.
But it’s not the newspaper waging it.
