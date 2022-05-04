“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”
Or that’s what the sadistic warden from “Cool Hand Luke” said.
Apparently a clerk or staffer of a liberal Supreme Court Justice decided to leak the draft of an opinion that is going to overturn Roe v. Wade, the early 1970s decision that gave women the “right” to abortion.
This changes everything. At least the midterm elections.
Obviously the topic isn’t easy to discuss. No matter what you may believe, someone on some end of a spectrum is going to disagree. And there’s no middle ground. The conversation always becomes emotional.
Let me first state my beliefs and why they are closely held. Life is sacred. It’s easy to stop one before it begins. It’s harder to actually go through with one.
To me, abortion is a cop out. Having courage isn’t aborting a child that didn’t ask to be conceived or born. That’s the opposite of courage.
What I’m about to say is probably going to cost me some friends.
But if we can’t disagree and still be friends, what’s the point? If we disagree, will I be uninvited from holidays and family get-togethers? Is that where we are?
Perusing Twitter and watching the blue checkmark brigade melt down is satisfying.
To anyone who didn’t see this coming, have you not been paying attention for the last 50 years?
Democrats can have their presidents, but none of them — none — has ever had three appointments to the Supreme Court, as President Donald Trump did.
It has been a methodical approach to righting what conservatives see as a galactic wrong.
We can debate politics, but you have to give Republicans credit. They played the long game and stacked the court for this moment. They won.
That being said, I don’t think this decision by the Supreme Court was the right one.
The moral one? Absolutely.
Yes, I believe in the sanctity of human life and protecting the unborn. They’re not a “clump of cells.”
My mom was 17 when she had me and I was just a “clump of cells.” But for the grace of God, and my grandparents, I may not be here writing this column right now.
That’s a human life.
The divine spark. That’s you. That’s me.
But aren’t we humans? Don’t we have the capacity to understand other people’s struggles?
Before you pile on, put yourself in the shoes of a 16-year-old pregnant teenage girl. In 1979, that was my mom.
In summer of 1980, I was born. It worked out pretty well for me.
How can anyone possibly condemn the decision of a woman to decide what is best for her? To basically be stuck in a lifetime of being poverty and being responsible for another human being’s life?
Have you ever walked a mile in her shoes?
Can’t we compromise? Talk about contraceptives, or failing that, adoption?
Human life is precious, and the court means well. But it wasn’t the right decision for young women who are facing a difficult choice.
If we lose our humanity, our ability to listen and understand, where does that leave us?
Without a choice.
