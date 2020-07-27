A few days ago, I was standing in line at Walmart, waiting to return far too many empty beer cans that represent the way time has been passed during the COVID-19 pandemic. I witnessed one of the most disgusting displays of racism I’ve ever seen.
There was a woman holding a baby two spots behind me. I was making small talk with a couple of people, one of whom I knew from experience working as a reporter for The Argus-Press covering courts.
The woman holding a baby (black, not that it matters) walked past me toward the lone Walmart employee to tell them a group of four or five people behind her were calling her and her child the n-word. To be clear, after she reported this behavior, the employee got two other employees and they proceeded to do nothing.
It continued until the gentleman in line behind me finally had enough. He turned around and told the aggressors they should be ashamed of themselves. That got me.
He appeared to be a normal Shiawassee County resident, with about $500 of beer cans in the back of his pickup, and answered several phone calls from his kids while standing in line.
I turned to the gentleman — and I regret not asking his name — and thanked him for speaking up and doing the right thing, which was stopping racism at the exact minute it happened. Immediately.
That, Black Lives Matters readers, is courage. What you’re doing is not. Actions, not poorly attended “protests.”
The people who were calling the woman and her child names kept at it.
Anger, or some other emotion or principle, took over, and I turned around. I walked back to the woman who was being accosted, gave her my card, and told her if she wanted to make some idiots famous for being idiots, to give me a call or shoot me an email. I said — loudly — that it was absolutely disgusting to treat other human beings that way.
She has not yet contacted me, but I hope she does so in the near future.
Evidently the people who were harassing her lost all “courage” at that point, because they didn’t say another word. They suddenly lost all ability to speak.
And it’s doubtful they’ll brag about picking on a woman holding a baby, who was by herself. Maybe they will. That’s what cowards do.
But local residents with some backbone and integrity stopped it.
And that’s something we should all be proud of.
Our best triumphed over our worst — even in the bottle return line at Walmart.
I am a Libertarian, conservative on social issues, and liberal on civil things. I do not support the BLM movement, not because of any political reason, but because their jumbled and incoherent word salad mission statements make anyone who reads or listens to them angry.
And that’s by design. When you just use a lot of made-up words to prey upon the most base human emotions, that’s something I can’t get behind.
I’m not a “social justice warrior.” My family has been on this continent since the 1640s. We never owned slaves. In fact, I had several relatives who fought, and some died, for the Union during the Civil War. You know, the one that 600,000 people died in to make other another race free — which does not happen often throughout human history.
America is not individual races. We are an idea. That all people are created equally. Not divided into groups or races or political affiliation.
Here, you have the chance to pursue your life in the way you see fit.
There is only one aristocracy, and it’s of the mind — not based on race, or who your parents are, how much money you have, or whether or not you support an intellectually dishonest “social justice movement.”
For one brief moment in time, even in the bottle return line at Walmart on a random weekday afternoon, the best of Shiawassee County was on display — even when there weren’t any cameras around.
And that’s something we should all be proud of: Doing the right thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.