There’s nothing I look forward to on this job more than the start of football season.
Lately, however, I’ve begun to feel like there won’t be football this fall.
What really dampened my outlook was when three Michigan schools — Midland Bullock Creek, Dearborn and Swan Valley — all announced within the last week they were canceling football conditioning workouts due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
These are just conditioning workouts right now: No hitting involved. The exposure risk is only going to go up once the pads go on.
Sunday, the state of Florida shattered the national record for a single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, with more than 15,000.
Arizona and Texas are seeing big surges in cases, too. When asked if there would be a 2020 high school football season, Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa told MSNBC last week, “I seriously doubt it.”
No high school football. In Texas.
If that doesn’t give you pause, I’m not sure what will.
Michigan had been doing better than most recently; after an early struggle, we were able to get our daily coronavirus count down to as few as 74 cases June 15. But there’s been a spike again and now we’re kind of stuck in a holding pattern.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer strengthened her mask mandate late last week — and had already re-partially shut down indoor seating in bars and restaurants in certain regions to curb the spread. It felt like a big step backward.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association hasn’t made a ruling one way or another on conducting fall sports yet; that’s supposed to come in the next week or so.
There’s talk of swapping football to the spring and playing more individualized sports, like golf, in the fall. In theory, that might work. The hope is we’ll have contained this virus by spring. Maybe we’ll even have a vaccine.
With the way things are going, I have my doubts on containment. And there is no social distancing in football.
There are some out there who say, “So what?” They’re kids, they likely won’t get that sick or die.
Sure, younger, healthy people seem to be less susceptible. But what about their parents? Grandparents? Coaches? Teachers (if we have school)? A sibling with a health issue?
Are you willing to risk their lives for some touchdowns? With a disease we don’t fully understand and have no idea what the long-term effects are?
The MHSAA isn’t going to take the risk if they don’t think they can play safely. Michigan had its first confirmed virus case March 10. The winter postseason was postponed March 13. On April 3, the winter postseason was canceled completely along with the entire spring sports season.
They are not taking this lightly.
Yes, some professional sports are trying to get going again. But these are not the pros. Pro leagues (and some colleges) have deep pockets and resources to dump into testing and safety. High schools don’t.
Look around. The Ivy League and Patriot League have already canceled fall sports. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are going to play conference games only, or at least that’s the plan until things get worse. The SEC is debating not playing this fall.
It’s going to take a concerted effort by the residents of this state to get to a point where we can play football. A good start would be getting our case count back to where it was a few weeks ago.
And it would be really helpful if more people started taking this seriously.
Owosso became nationally famous this summer because a local barber went against the governor’s executive orders and opened up his shop. He racked up GoFundMe donations, promoted his self-written books and sold merchandise proclaiming to be “America’s Barber” — all while other shops and salons followed the order and remained closed at the expense of their businesses.
Who’s the patriot here? I hope your next book sale was worth the stunt.
Packed sandbars at several lakes. Fireworks shows in the middle of a health crisis. A giant house party in Saline. What are we doing? Have we learned nothing?
Not all these events directly led to outbreaks. But acting like the coronavirus pandemic is over, a hoax, or not your problem is irresponsible and going to make it more difficult to play football — or go to school — this fall. This virus isn’t going to magically disappear and a vaccine is still months away, if we’re lucky.
If you want sports again, think of others and not just yourself.
