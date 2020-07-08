Camping out and fishing can be an exciting way for youngsters to spend a few days away from home. Three great-grandchildren of mine from Garden City — a suburb north of Detroit — were able to experience what Shiawassee County has to offer in Michigan’s great outdoors.
Their whirlwind vacation began in rural Owosso, as we hauled sleeping bags, lanterns, and hot dogs to a campsite about a half-mile from the road behind my home. There, we eagerly awaited dusk, so that we could view deer as the sun sank. Each kid had a flashlight courtesy of “grandpa” but by the time darkness descended, they had played with the hand-held lights enough to drain the batteries. Although there was no wildlife viewing that night, we had had enough fun to hit the hay anyway and were treated to a coyote serenade shortly thereafter.
During daylight hours, we were able to cross paths with wild turkeys, rabbits and whitetail deer at close range, as we infringed on their territory. I also had the youngsters watch as I called out to a rabbit we named Robert, which has come to know me as a provider of cracked corn and a mix of bird seed. Robert remained calm but still ready to flee, as I whistled and approached to within a few feet with a handful of grain.
On the final full day of the youngsters’ vacation, a fishing trip was planned to nearby Hopkins Lake. The idea was to arrive at the lake early enough to ensure a place at the dock. Three rods and reels were rigged in advance with bobbers and hooks to minimize the confusion sure to follow.
It took us a few hours to use the last of 30 worms purchased at a local convenience store. However, in that amount of time we had landed well over a dozen bluegills — only to be surpassed by a boatload of seaweed. Ol’ grandpa was wise to leave his personal rod and reel at home, because there was never one moment of peace apart from untangling lines and threading worms onto hooks.
The next stop was Bentley Park, where the kids descended upon the magnificent playscape structures that were unoccupied until our visit. I recognized the playground equipment from my position as chairperson of the city of Utica’s Parks and Recreation Commission over 30 years ago, when we supplemented a park with the same Miracle brand equipment. Hats off to the volunteers and officials who had the foresight to make it happen with Michigan-made products that just happen to be the best there is.
While there, I noticed a city worker diligently policing the grounds for litter and going about his chores. We began to talk as the kids enjoyed running through the puddles of the splash pad, which unfortunately had been shut down because of COVID-19 concerns. The friendly worker told me about another place to fish near the Curwood Castle and also gave me directions to Harmon Patridge Park not far from where we were.
We checked out the fishing hole, took a few pictures at the castle site and off we went to discover yet another park gem. Before departing our vehicle, one of the girls exclaimed, “monkey bars!” and they couldn’t get there fast enough.
More first-rate structures with rubber pieces afoot to protect against accidental falls invited the youngsters to show their stuff. It didn’t take long for grandpa to realize that the kids had been acquainted with climbing structures sometime in their past. It was big fun all over again.
We capped off the last afternoon of the youngsters’ vacation with ice cream cones that were licked to death before they melted into a mess.
Again, a big “thank you” to all the volunteers who’ve worked behind the scenes to provide these fantastic facilities right here at home. You’ve made more than mere parks; you’ve made lifetime memories.
