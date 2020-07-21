With everything falling into what appears to be anarchy around us, even tucked into our little corner of the world here in Shiawassee County, it’s important to understand what’s going on in our community. Because if we don’t stop the partisan bickering, name-calling and cries of “fake news,” things won’t get better any time soon.
It’s easy sometimes to forget with the current political backdrop that people are only going to believe what they want to believe — despite the evidence right in front of their eyes.
Every single day, I read letters that our subscribers send us. Some are well thought out and logical. Others are ranting, spiteful and reflect the biases of the authors. It goes both ways — and every way.
That’s nothing new, and goes back as long as letters to the editor have existed. But it’s been taken to another level lately in Shiawassee County.
When even our elected officials contribute to the name-calling and partisan politics, we are not well-served.
It serves us even less well when people who decide they speak for us walk into a county board meeting wearing shorts, flip-flops and a cut-off T-shirt, wave their arms in the air and spout off conspiracy theories. The loudest voice in a room seldom belongs to the smartest person in that room.
Take, for example, the Second Amendment resolution passed Thursday by the county board of commissioners. Personally, I support the right of citizens to bear arms. Even to open carry. Self-defense is a God-given right. It is not “granted” by any governmental agency.
It’s one of those inalienable rights we put the British on notice that all people are born with — not that anyone “allows” us to have.
But passing a meaningless resolution in support of the Second Amendment is, well, meaningless. We already have the right to keep and bear arms, as enshrined in the Constitution. What, exactly, was the reasoning for the resolution?
I tend to believe it has more to do with pandering to a political base in an election year than anything else. Political posturing. Nothing more.
Another example is Sheriff Brian BeGole declining to enforce Gov. Whitmer’s executive order regarding masks. I agree with the sheriff that his deputies have many more and important pressing concerns than enforcing the mandate.
But don’t think for one second that he or the county board are ignorant of the calendar date or how unpopular Whitmer is among elected officials in Shiawassee County. We’re four months out from a very important election.
She’s been cast as a villain by many of our elected officials in Corunna. Maybe that’s true. Maybe it’s not. But the COVID-19 pandemic response by the governor was the right move for Michigan.
The number of cases went down. We were doing great as a state to get the numbers down.
Granted, Shiawassee County has few cases currently. But based on recent statewide trends, they’re likely going to go up. That’s not fear-mongering. And calling people names on social media because they disagree with you will not change that. You can bury your head in the sand if you’d like, but it won’t stop what’s coming.
There seems to be a concerted effort by some of these same politicians to tell you some media outlets are trustworthy — and some are not. Who, exactly, makes that determination? A sheriff? A county commissioner? An eccentric local Facebook blogger?
What do these people have in common? They’ve never spent a minute in a journalism class, and have a vested interest in keeping the public as uninformed as they can.
Forgive me for thinking it’s a bit presumptuous for these individuals to make that distinction. Whatever they don’t like is “fake,” and whatever they like is “real.”
Our reporters and editorial staff mostly stay away from publishing our own opinions in The Argus-Press. We just don’t do it very often. There’s an editorial page dedicated to that every single day. And we leave that to you – our readers. That’s your space, your opportunity, to let us know what you think.
We stick to facts. Our record shows that.
But when you can just say things with no accountability? That’s when we, as a people, have a problem. Because it’s not about the public’s right to know. It’s about a misspelled, inept, slanted and incoherent take on things that leaves citizens worse off.
We publish facts to keep our readers up to date and help them make the most informed decisions they can – regardless of political affiliation. Anyone who claims otherwise is peddling literal fake news.
