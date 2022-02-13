With the supply-chain shortages hitting home, it has become apparent we can no longer depend on any particular item to be on the store shelves.
One example is bottled water, which has been an alternative to so many people on the Flint water system and those of us that pump questionable water from ground sources. When bottled water is not on hand, a viable solution is to use a good water filtering system. With so many contraptions on the market, which of them can be trusted to provide safe, clean water?
A YouTube channel named Project Farm made my decision easy, because a vast array of devices was tested fairly in head-to-head comparisons at all price points with the unbiased results on display. The clear winner was the Zero Water pitcher system, but did it back up the claims, as seen on TV?
Astoundingly, the answer is yes.
With the system comes a TDS (total dissolved solids) tester that will display how many parts-per-million (PPM) of anything but water are present. Testing my home, softened well water, the TDS meter showed 285 (ppm) before Zero Water filtering, and sure enough, zero afterward.
I also put the tester to work on some Kroger bottled water and found its purified water to measure zero, as well, but its drinking water bottled from a municipal source measured 80 ppm. Not particularly bad, but not zero. I also tested Aquafina bottled water and found it to measure zero total dissolved solids.
It should be known that the inexpensive tester does not indicate what foreign substances may be present; to determine what exactly is in the water, it is best to contact your local health department for testing options. It is recommended to test annually for coliform bacteria and E.coli, while testing for arsenic, copper and lead should be performed every three to five years.
The Zero Water filtering system offers different size pitchers as reservoirs but uses the same filters in all of the options. I already have plans to take the filtering system with me on camping outings, rather than toting any number of jugs from home. And, for preppers the filters can be stored with other necessities instead of actual water that has a limited shelf life.
If you’d like to test your own water supply for total dissolved solids, various meters are available from Ebay for less than $10 including shipping. I have no vested interest Zero Water and simply want to provide viable alternatives to clean water. In addition, Project Farm is not being paid by any manufactures to push their brands, either; the tests are there for people to decide for themselves.
In the process of testing, I’ve also learned that the saying “pure as the driven snow” is only a saying. Scoop some of the cleanest white stuff you can find into a clear glass, allow it to melt and see for yourself.
Better yet, test it and any other sources and you may find a clear path forward.
