Hello loyal Argus-Press readers. Since I published a story regarding the Sheriff’s Office towing rotation this week, we have been inundated with calls, emails and social media posts that suggest I have some sort of bias in reporting facts.
Unfortunately for our detractors, I am leaving early Tuesday morning for San Diego, where I will be spending the week at an AirBnB on the Pacific Ocean, so I will be unavailable for comment while working on my tan. And I can guarantee Shiawassee County will not cross my mind even one time — too busy eating real tacos and drinking horchatas. And surfing.
Sorry, not sorry. I’ll be off the grid.
Sheriff Brian BeGole seems to be acting irrationally and threatening people he has known for decades since the story was published — for them having the temerity to call out his towing rotation for being, what I consider to be in my opinion, a continuing criminal enterprise.
For example, on Thursday evening, at a local chamber dinner function, the sheriff approached someone I know and respect, but will not identify per their request.
Seated at a table with approximately 15 other witnesses, the sheriff decided to yell at this person and launch into a diatribe about how this person had thrown him under the bus with public comments about the towing rotation at a county board meeting.
The sheriff said this person was hanging around the “wrong crowd,” mentioning me and others, attorneys and investigators by name, threatening trumped-up criminal charges and lawsuits.
Might be a good idea to have that discussion in private, without witnesses.
I received permission from the official to write about this in this column, without mentioning names or any identifying information. But I can promise you, they are not scared or intimidated.
Also, speaking with other sources (and by the way, it’s not cloak and dagger, I just talk to everyone), they are overwhelmingly in favor of bringing this to light.
These people are genuinely terrified, not only of losing their jobs with the county or other municipalities, but being retaliated against for speaking with the press to bring these shady practices to light.
Why are they scared? Because this has been going on for years, before I ever came to Shiawassee County. You speak up? They will find a way to get rid of you.
This isn’t the first time this has happened. I have seen it happen.
In fact, I received a subpoena in a civil case about a former corrections deputy that was fired for whatever justification was given to her.
Apparently the sheriff believed this employee was leaking information to me. The problem with that theory is that I never knew the employee existed until after they were fired and they never, ever leaked anything to me. That’s a fact.
The employee filed a lawsuit, which is still pending, and will probably end up costing Shiawassee County taxpayers even more.
And here we transition to the useful idiot Facebook blogger, who has taken several shots at me personally and this publication.
To correct his information would take far too long.
Isn’t it funny how he trumpeted the lawsuit against a Durand City Council member from an “unidentified” public member (who leaked the story to him, and was behind the entire thing), and then ignored when the suit was dismissed with prejudice?
If the blogger follows our newspaper that exists in the real world, and not in his pool cue-wielding, vivid imagination, why would he miss, forget, or intentionally ignore that fact? Because it might tend to make his friends at the county look bad.
The people know, and the blogger is losing any “credibility” he has left.
The people that used to talk to you? They talk to me because they like me more. It’s hard to watch someone who is the last one to realize they’re no longer relevant.
The facts are coming out, and you can’t argue with facts.
I’m willing to venture the next few months in Shiawassee will be very interesting to observe.
