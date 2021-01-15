I was humbled and surprised to receive both a phone call and a letter from Dick Maurer this week.
The owner of Dick’s Auto Service in Owosso called me Monday, quite unpleased by my Sunday commentary about the President Donald Trump-inspired coup attempt Jan. 6. He then sent the above letter to comment further.
I don’t often receive both phone calls and letters. I feel pretty special.
I was most surprised by the letter because, judging from our previous phone interaction, I was under the impression Maurer’s entire vocabulary consisted of f—-, f—-ing, a—hole, bull——, dumb—-, d—-head and random nouns strung together in varying combinations.
I’m a pretty prolific user of profanity and even I was mildly impressed.
When Dick sputtered that he had attended the riot at the Capitol, I began taking notes. I figured I could at least get an interview out of his misplaced, misguided anger.
Sadly, I gave up and turned my note pad over. I was afraid people walking past my desk might see the pad and assume I had a form of written Tourette’s syndrome.
Dick’s spurious claims — in addition to assuming busloads of people were “antifa” just because they wore black — include that I am in favor of Trump’s free speech rights being taken away.
Well, that hasn’t happened, as anyone who understands the First Amendment could tell you.
The First Amendment is nothing more than a prohibition on the GOVERNMENT regulating speech or expression. The GOVERNMENT can’t tell people what they can say or can’t say (with constraints about threats and safety, and a few other things).
It’s up to individuals and companies to regulate speech amongst themselves. So in this case, private companies decided they no longer wanted to do business with an individual. If you do business with a company and agree to its terms of service (all that fine print we ignore), the company can tell you to get lost.
Trump and his supporters still have the unfettered ability to speak their opinions. In fact, Trump can walk down the hall from his residence to a “press room” where he has more access to share his thoughts than 99 percent of Americans. He’s hardly been stifled, nor have Republican congressmen who ironically have voiced their complaints on TV networks viewed by millions.
Dick also says I’m a Nazi, an admitted Nazi, even. Am I? I’m a little worried. I have occasionally signed up for things I didn’t intend to. It took me months to get the “Audible” app off my credit card, for instance.
Despite Dick claiming the Capitol attackers were antifa because they mostly wore black, it’s pretty clear the Proud Boys and various white supremacist and Nazi groups favor black as well. Let’s face it, who wouldn’t: black’s slimming, and most of those guys need that help.
I’m pretty sure I have at least three black shirts of varying styles.
I don’t, however, have red suspenders, kahki pants, stomp boots or Nazi symbols tattooed on my body — nor have I ever owned or carried a tiki torch. I’m also confident in saying I’ve never shouted, “blood and soil” or “the Jews will not replace us” while marching anyplace. And I don’t have any shirts emblazoned with “6MWE” or “Camp Auschwitz.”
Dick claims Trump supporters are just neat as a pin when they “protest.” Maybe so, but you apparently don’t need to be messy to be violent as we’ve repeatedly seen.
For instance, on Aug. 19, 2015, two Boston brothers invoked Trump when they were arrested for urinating on a homeless man and beating him with a pipe. One of the brothers told police, “Trump was right. All of these illegals need to be deported.”
And when a protester disrupted a rally Nov. 21, 2015, Trump supporters kicked and punched the man. Trump said he should be roughed up.
On March 9, 2016, a 78-year-old white male Trump supporter punched a Black male protester being escorted out of a Trump rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Trump called the violence “very, very appropriate.”
On Aug. 12, 2017, a Nazi sympathizer drove a car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one woman. Trump: “You had some very bad people in that group. You also had some very fine people on both sides.”
There was the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, in 2019 that left 23 dead, in which the shooter’s manifesto parroted Trump’s rhetoric.
On Aug. 5, 2019, a 39-year-old Montana man was charged with assault for choking, slamming, and fracturing the skull of a 13-year-old boy who didn’t take his hat off for the national anthem.
The man said he acted because of Trump’s comments on kneeling for the anthem.
All seems pretty awful to me, but I’m sure all those Trump supporters were super neat and cleaned up the blood without being told to do so.
Obviously BLM protests over police shootings have turned violent and caused property damage. No reasonable person wants to see people hurt or property damaged when taking part in a constitutionally guaranteed assembly.
People who do so should be charged with crimes, regardless of affiliation or color.
But no reasonable person wants to see the U.S. Capitol stormed by people who got their feelings hurt because they lost, either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.