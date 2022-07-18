Glen Wunderlich

When I heard that some politicians have proposed a bill to eliminate portions of the Pittman-Robertson Act, my first question was why. My next question was how America would fund its successful wildlife conservation initiatives, as it has for almost 100 years. After researching what was behind this political posturing, I found only evidence to validate the lower-than-dirt rating of Congress.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia, introduced the RETURN our Constitutional Rights Act, which is an acronym for Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now. The half-baked plan would eliminate the 11% federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition. Sounds great! Mr. Clyde’s rationale is that excise taxes on firearms and ammunition threaten Second Amendment rights. However, with firearms sales continuing at an astounding pace, the evidence doesn’t seem to support his theory.

