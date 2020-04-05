For better or worse, the coronavirus pandemic is going to show us a lot about who we are.
Everyone has seen the nightly news reports, stories in the newspaper, Facebook posts by a friend with an “inside source,” and any number of other inputs that may lead you to believe that the sky is falling. It’s not. But if we keep doing what we’re doing, it will.
Our response to this unprecedented outbreak is going to depend on what we all do. The end result of this will be very simple – how we individually respond and react will be directly proportionate to what happens. This means having discipline, staying home, observing social distancing guidelines and many other factors. People are going to have to think about things larger and more important than themselves.
The government isn’t putting these safeguards in place for their entertainment or to keep citizens in the dark. There is no grand conspiracy to keep the public disinformed. In fact, it’s offensive to me personally when these types of accusations are given any sort of weight on social media. We do our absolute best to keep our readers informed about news in the community. Our track record as a newspaper will bear out this fact.
Many of those clout-seeking social media personalities are accusing us of “slow-rolling” bad news, burying stories, or worse, making things up. This is ludicrous.
What no one seems to realize, conveniently, is that we’re all going through this situation for the first time — at the same time. That’s true for our government leaders, as well. They’re doing the best they can, regardless of party affiliation.
Our local officials are doing the best they can to provide The Argus-Press with accurate, up-to-the-minute information, statistics and directives.
Due to the built-in delay in our publishing schedule, a difference exists between when we get information and when it is published. We provide updates, literally within minutes of receiving them. They are doing the best they can, and so are we to keep our community informed.
A lot of people are going to contract the coronavirus. That’s a fact. There is no immunity to contracting it. Estimates from the federal government point to a large percentage of Americans getting sick.
It’s going to hit Shiawassee County and the state hard. We need to prepare ourselves for that fact. People you and I know are going to get sick. Unfortunately, some are going to die. But how many we lose — that’s up to us and our actions.
Gov. Whitmer’s executive order is the right move. It’s the right thing to do to keep Michiganders safe.
But some members of our community don’t seem to be taking the pandemic seriously. And that has to change now. Because people are being galactically stupid about not staying home.
Buying scratch-off lottery tickets is not an essential activity. Letting kids hang out with their friends is not essential.
Unnecessarily exposing yourself and others to the virus by leaving your house for anything other than food at this point is not essential. Going to work with any symptoms is not only not essential, it is selfish.
We need to think beyond the end of our own noses. Everything we do is going to affect other people.
I would simply ask our readers to consider how their actions will affect everyone else — their spouse, children, parents, co-workers, friends and anyone else they come in contact with. Everything isn’t about you.
The more people resist the safeguards in place, the longer the pandemic will last. We need to be smarter and more careful as a community than we have been. Because some members of it have been extremely ignorant.
We can get through this. But we have to be smarter. Because those of us who are making the poor decisions are making those on everyone else’s behalf.
