OWOSSO — The public is invited to a blessing of the schools at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at Fayette Square.
This nondenominational event is hosted by the Rev. Deane Wyllys of Owosso First United Methodist Church.
People should bring lawn chairs and join together with other residents to seek God’s blessing upon the schools and students and staff before they begin another year.
In case of rain, the gathering will take place in fellowship hall at Owosso First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St.
For more information, call the church at (989) 725-2201, or visit owossofumc.org or the church Facebook page.
