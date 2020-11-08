W
e’re getting ready to move. We have made lots of decisions—what to keep, what to throw away, what to donate. Now we are in the packing stage. So we have accumulated boxes of various sizes and are assembling packing materials to cushion our valuables.
Book boxes are heavy, so they have to be relatively small. Boxes for pillows can be large because even several pillows are lightweight. We have to be especially careful how we pack china, other dishes, pictures, mirrors, and items of sentimental value.
We have moved several times across the years, having lived in five different states in our married life. We have also moved several times within a state. We are hoping this is our last move. Not to be morbid, but in retirement, we hope to settle in one place and stay put.
Of course, there is one final move—from here to heaven. We don’t have to do much packing for that move, because, as they say, “you can’t take it with you.” But we must prepare.
An old story about a king and a court jester says the king told the jester he was planning a trip. When the jester asked where he was going, the king said he wasn’t sure. When asked how long he would stay, the king admitted he didn’t know. When the jester inquired about preparations the king had made, the king said he hadn’t made any.
The jester focused on the king and said, “Sire, with all due respect, you are a bigger fool than I am. You are going on what sounds like an extensive trip and you have made no preparations.”
As we think about that final trip, we remember the words of John: “God has given us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. Whoever has the Son has life; whoever does not have the Son of God does not have life” (1 John 5:11-12 NIV).
By receiving Jesus into our lives, we have prepared. What preparations are you making for that final trip?
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
