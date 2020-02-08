"I love you” are three of the most powerful words you can utter. You probably are not comfortable uttering those words to just anyone, but when you do say them, they are powerful.
Smiley Blanton, a psychiatrist who practiced in New York City decades ago, said, “To say that one will perish without love does not mean that everyone without adequate love dies. Many do, for without love the will to live is often impaired to such an extent that a person’s resistance is critically lowered and death follows.”
Love is amazingly powerful!
Blanton continued, “Most of the time, lack of love makes people depressed, anxious, and without zest for life. They remain lonely and unhappy, without friends or work they care for, their life is a barren treadmill, stripped of all creative action and joy.”
No wonder Jesus said, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another” (John 13:34 NIV).
I’m confident Jesus understood what a judge in Philadelphia observed in dealing with juveniles. He said most of the young people appearing before his court for discipline were hostile and aggressive. But he was even more troubled by their parents’ attitude. Often the father of a troubled boy would angrily ask: “Why do you do this to my boy? Why bring him in here?”
Yet the judge also observed a lack of affection between those fathers and their teenagers. The judge said, “Never once did a father put his arm around his son or daughter. … When a parent shows love, even by a simple act of touch, there is an opportunity for redemption. Otherwise, young people die emotionally, they die mentally because of a lack of love.”
Valentine’s Day is coming. Why not take the opportunity to let someone know you care. It might be a spouse or a friend. Or maybe you can save a young life from a lot of problems if you let your son, daughter or grandchild know they are loved by you.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
