Have you heard people talking about the “new normal?”
Primarily, I think they mean what life will be like after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, and we can resume our “normal” lives.
But the implication is that the “new normal” won’t look quite like the old patterns.
For instance, will we continue to observe social distancing? As you know, even before the pandemic, we liked to observe certain rules of personal space. We get uncomfortable if some people get too close to us.
Did you know there is a word for this? The word is “proxemics” and it’s the study of the human use of space and the effects that population density has on behavior, communication, and social interaction.
Cultural anthropologists have even defined four distinct zones of interpersonal distance.
For instance, intimate distance is for touching, embracing, or whispering. Personal distance is that area, usually 1.5 to 2.5 feet in which we are comfortable with friends and family.
Social distance is the area in which we allow interaction among acquaintances. Usually 4 to 7 feet seems to be a distance with which we are comfortable. Public distance, used for public speaking, is usually defined as 12 to 25 feet.
So much for the lesson in anthropology. What about hygiene? Do you think we will be more germ-conscious following the pandemic? Will we continue to wash our hands as much, carrying bottles of hand sanitizer, or packages of antiseptic wipes?
Will we gradually get back to “normal” or will we learn to function in some new ways, keeping at least some of the patterns we practiced during the pandemic?
Here’s the good news: God has not changed his desire to be close to us. The psalmist said: “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit” (Psalm 34:18 NIV). And even if you’re not brokenhearted, “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth” (Psalm 145:18).
Whatever the “new normal” looks like, let’s be sure that we live close to God every moment of every day.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
