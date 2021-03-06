When George Washington put Rufus Putnam in charge of the defenses at Dorchester Heights overlooking Boston Harbor early in the Revolutionary War, Putnam had never read a book on military engineering and felt ill-equipped to accept the task.
However, when he left his meeting with Washington, he called on General William Heath, another officer under Washington’s command. He noticed a book lying on a table, “Muller’s The Field Engineer.” He asked the general to let him borrow the book, but Heath said he never loaned his books. Putnam pressed him about it and reminded Heath that it was he who had encourage Putnam to become a military engineer. Finally, with Putnam’s persistence, Heath let him borrow it.
David McCullough, writing about this incident in his book “The Pioneers,” said Putnam afterward described this as one of “those singular circumstances which I call Providence.” Going through the book the next morning, Putnam came upon the word “chandelier,” something he had never heard of before.
To most of us, a chandelier refers to an ornate lighting fixture hanging from a ceiling and often having branches that hold many sources of light. But when Putnam saw the word “chandelier” in the book, it held a different meaning, unique to warfare.
It refers to a wooden framework filled with bundles of sticks that can be moved about when necessary. This was an ideal concept for Putnam because the ground was frozen so hard that no ordinary breastworks could be built.
He immediately devised a plan that would lead to the Americans’ success over the British in Boston. According to McCullough, it was “all from one word in a book.”
One word can make all the difference between encouragement and discouragement, elation and depression. How are your words impacting others today? Do they hear you speak words of affirmation and happiness or criticism and defeat?
The wise man observed, “A person finds joy in giving an apt replay — and how good is a timely word!” (Proverbs 15:23 NIV). Remember: one word can make all the difference.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
