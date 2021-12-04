Several years ago, “Christian Examiner” magazine carried a story about Kathi Macias, a mother and grandmother, who writes Christian fiction. One day while shopping she stopped and touched a young homeless woman on the shoulder and prayed quietly for her.
The woman began crying and told Kathi how much it meant to her that someone would look past dirty clothes and downcast demeaner to care enough to put their arms around a homeless person or lay a hand on their shoulder and pray with them.
That led Kathi to write a fictional book about a homeless Vietnam veteran. Her publisher wanted a fitting cover, so a photographer who was a member of the publisher’s design team found a homeless man named Willard Parker, who perfectly fit the character in Kathi’s book. He was the right age, had a beard like the character in the book, and wore similar clothes.
Several weeks later, a woman named Amber Hayes in Tennessee received a phone call from a friend who had seen the man’s face on the book cover and said it looked a lot like Amber’s father. Her father had disappeared several years earlier, and they had been unable to find him. Family members traveled to Asheville, located him, and determined it was Amber’s dad. They rejoiced in the miracle of finding him after so many years.
A miracle we celebrate at this time of year is that God tracked us down, found us, and reunited us with himself. We don’t always think of it as a Christmas Scripture, but it is: “For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost” (Luke 19:10 NIV). This is what Jesus told Zacchaeus, the tax collector, after going to his house for dinner. To think that Jesus would spend time with a person who was considered by many to be “a sinner.”
During this Advent season, we celebrate the birth of a Baby. But even more, we celebrate the purpose for his coming: to seek and to save people like you and me.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
