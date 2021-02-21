Did you know that one of our American presidents served under George Washington and served with Abraham Lincoln? For a time, he lived with Benjamin Franklin. According to biographer Harlow Giles Unger, this distinguished president, in his younger years, lunched with Lafayette, Jefferson, and Wellington. He “walked with Russia’s czar and talked with Britain’s king; he dined with Dickens, taught at Harvard, and was American minister to six European countries.”
I could go on but suffice to say this American whose service to his country spanned sixty years used his life and influence in remarkable ways. He served as America’s sixth president, from 1825 to 1829 — John Quincy Adams.
His career spanned the terms of ten presidents, not counting his own. During his illustrious career, he helped negotiate the Treaty of Ghent that ended the War of 1812. He argued eloquently before the Supreme Court to win the freedom of kidnapped Africans on the slave ship “Amistad.” He was the first president to have his face and image captured by the new invention called photography. After his term as president, he served seventeen years in the U.S. House of Representatives.
With the help of Illinois freshman congressman Abraham Lincoln, John Quincy Adams argued successfully before the House of Representatives to repeal the “Gag Rule” that banned debate over slavery. He even went so far as to demand that Americans of African descent be granted freedom by abolishing slavery.
It was dangerous to take a bold stand against slavery in the 1840s, but he did so. He actually died on the floor of the House of Representatives, completing a life of distinguished service.
He wrote to his children: “You must have one great purpose of existence … to make your talents and your knowledge most beneficial to your country and most useful to mankind.”
A model of courage, he reminds us of Paul’s words to the Corinthians: “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong” (1 Cor. 16:13). We would do well to heed such words.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
