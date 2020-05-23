The headline read, “Final Words from Fallen Warriors.” The article that followed told the story of soldiers who wrote to their families within days of their death.
A father who fought in the Revolutionary War wrote to his son on June 12, 1779: “I am, by the cause of Providence, in the field in defense of my country.” He went on to express how much he missed his wife and eight children. He described his wife as one “who sits like a dove that has lost its mate, having the weight of the family on her shoulders.” He bravely faced the possibility of death and concluded, “Uncertainty of life ought to induce every man to prepare for death.”
This man, James Williams, died at the Battle of Kings Mountain in South Carolina.
More than a century and a half later, another young man wrote to his parents from a “hell ship” where he and other Americans were held as prisoners of war (POWs) after being captured by the Japanese at Corregidor. Malnourished and weak, he anticipated his death. Writing on the backs of two photos, he instructed his parents to use his money (saved before he went into the service or was it military pay he had sent back home? The article did not make this clear) to care for his brother and sisters. He closed, “Loving and waiting for you in the world beyond, Your son, Lt. Tommie Kennedy.”
A fellow POW smuggled the letter out of the camp in the heel of his boot, passed it from one POW to another, and it was finally mailed late in 1945, more than four years after he had left for the Pacific.
“Remember,” Moses wrote as he neared his death. “Do not forget the things your eyes have seen or let them fade from your heart as long as you live” (Deuteronomy 4:9-10 NIV).
That’s why we set aside a Memorial Day every year. Don’t forget. Remember the sacrifices others have made. And thank God for their courage and our freedoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.