Football is important to the people of Alabama. I didn’t catch at which school this happened, but they like to tell about a game in which the teams were mismatched. One team had big bruisers on the line, while the other team had players that, well, didn’t quite measure up.
As expected, the team with the larger players was winning, but remarkably, late in the game, they were leading by only one touchdown. The coach of the smaller team called a time out with just a few minutes to go. He said to his players, “Look, we may be small, but we can win this game. Calhoun can run faster than anyone on the field. Give the ball to Calhoun.”
On the first play, Calhoun did not get the ball. The coach kicked the turf and yelled at his quarterback. On the second play, Calhoun did not get the ball. On the third play, he still didn’t get the ball, and the team had to punt. The other team won the game.
Disappointed at the loss, the coach cornered the quarterback, “Why didn’t you give the ball to Calhoun?”
The quarterback answered, “Calhoun wouldn’t take the ball!”
Obviously, you can’t score touchdowns if you refuse to take the ball. And in life, you can’t achieve your goals if you sit on the sidelines.
A wise person advised, “Half the battle is showing up!”
This coming week, I expect to reach a milestone. I’m retiring! On July 1, for the first time in 54 years, I will not have a regular job. I do plan to stay involved in freelance writing and editing, as I have done for the past several years.
Whether or not I have accomplished anything worthwhile in a lifetime of work, I will leave to others to evaluate.
But I do know this: I showed up! The New Testament writer advised showing “diligence to the very end” (Hebrews 6:11 NIV).
This is not the end, but it is a new beginning, and I’m looking forward to it!
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
