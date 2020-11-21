I hope your heart is filled with gratitude at this Thanksgiving season. This has been an unprecedented year for most of us. Most have never dealt with a pandemic on the order of this one. Yet I hope, if I were to ask, you could name many things for which you are grateful.
Perhaps you’re thinking, “Maybe that’s the way you feel, but you don’t know the troubles I have!”
Well, I was a pastor in various local churches over a large portion of my adult life, and I can tell you I have heard about a lot of troubles.
In fact, sometimes it’s those who have the most trouble who find a way to be thankful. I read about a fourteen-year-old girl who wrote some reflections. What could a fourteen-year-old girl could possibly know about life? This particular girl was stricken with infantile paralysis at the age of six. It left her so crippled she was almost helpless physically, unable to sit, and she had only partial use of her hands.
Yet, she reported, “I think that without a doubt I am the luckiest person in the world,” and she gave some reasons why.
She was thankful for the gift of life and the ability to reason right from wrong. She was grateful for her ears that could hear the sound of a babbling brook, the song of a robin, the sound of rain cleansing and moistening the earth.
She was grateful for the gift of sight, but not just what she could see with her eyes. She could also see with her heart and know that God was near her. She concluded, “I make a secret vow in my heart that tomorrow I will better myself, be a little more understanding, a little kinder, and thus make myself worthy of the many blessings God has so graciously bestowed upon me.”
With that perspective, I think all of us could say, even during a pandemic, “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. His love endures forever” (Psalm 136 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.