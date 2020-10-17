I grew up in West Virginia. I almost said, “In the hills of West Virginia,” but my hometown was on the Ohio River, so hills around our city were minor compared to the mountains on the east side of the state.
Nevertheless, when I first read Psalm 121, it was from the King James Version, which begins, “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.” I surmised the psalmist must have looked at one of the hills of Israel and felt inspired. Perhaps looking up reminded him of God.
As an adult, I heard a Hebrew scholar explain that when David looked at the hills of his day, he saw pagan deities and altars because that’s where they tended to place them—on the highest promontories as an act of reverence for those idols.
So, when David saw those idols, he was actually saying, “I will lift up my eyes to the hills. But do I draw inspiration from something that can’t see, hear, or respond?” He followed this with the question, as indicated in later translations, “Where does my help come from?”
Then he answered his own question by adding, “My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.”
In other words, why should I settle for an object that can’t respond when I can worship the God who made the mountains, the hills, and the valleys in between?
When Katherine Lee Bates spent the summer of 1893 teaching English in Colorado Springs, Colorado, she and some other teachers went to the top of Pike’s Peak, where she was inspired to write the words, “O beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain,” which is what she saw as she looked east. But all around her — north, south, and west, she could also see the “purple mountain majesties” of the Rocky Mountains.
I have stood there and have been similarly inspired, not only by the sights of nature, but by the thought that the God who created it all cares for us.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
