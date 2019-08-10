BENNINGTON TWP. — The final closure of the Burton Community Methodist Church is slated for 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at 510 N. Baldwin Road.
Former members and the public are invited to attend, share and remember the church’s history.
A decommissioning service is planned. Craig Lawson will provide music during the worship service.
