Ever wonder why you feel tired at the end of the day?
Maybe it’s because you logged more than 1.5 million miles.
“What? I never left the house,” you might say. Or “I only went to work and back. What on earth on you talking about?”
Well, actually it is about what is happening “on Earth.” The planet Earth is hurtling through space at an average velocity of 67,108 mph. That adds up to a whopping 1,599,793 miles in a 24-hour period. That’s besides spinning on its axis at a speed of 1,000 miles per hour. No wonder you and I feel tired. Who says we didn’t get anything done.
But as Mark Batterson pointed out in one of his books, “When was the last time you thanked God for keeping us in orbit?” Maybe never?
Maybe it’s because we take all these big miracles for granted. You know, things like keeping the planets in their respective orbits without any one of them bumping into another one.
As Batterson observed, it’s the little things that trip us up. Well, little is relative, of course. Things like an illness that drags on and on. Or financial pressures that don’t seem to let up, no matter what we do. Or sudden unemployment or layoff. Take your pick. There’s always something, it seems.
David faced a lot of pressures, stresses, things that seemed to spiral out of control. This is why it’s amazing to read David’s prayer: “When I am afraid, I will trust in you. In God, whose word I praise, in God I trust; I will not be afraid” (Psalm 56:3-4 NIV).
It’s not that David was never afraid. He often had to face his fears. But he had learned from experience what to do with his fears — trust in the Lord for a better outcome than what he was facing at the time.
As Trent Shelton, former professional football wide receiver, says, “Control what you can. Pray about what you can’t.”
Whatever you’re facing today, trust in the Lord.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
