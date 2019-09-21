Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.