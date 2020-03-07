OWOSSO — Women from First Church of Christ, 585 E. North St., welcome other women from the community to their annual women’s celebration March 28.
The theme is Abiding in the Vine: “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.” (John 15:5).
The program will begin at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon and the program will conclude around 4 p.m. Child care will be available upon request. The cost with early registration by March 20 is $25, or $30 at the door; students are $15. Make checks payable to Women’s Celebration and mail to First Church of Christ, 585 E. North St., Owosso MI 48867.
The guest speaker is Pam Malow-Isham, the author of a devotional, “Brilliant Words to Grow By.”
Leading in praise and worship in the morning will be Angela Partridge. She grew up singing with her family, in her church choir and doing songs during services.
In high school, she sang soprano in the choir, played flute and piccolo in the marching and concert bands. After marrying Bruce, she began singing with the worship team at church. She learned to play the piano and began leading praise and worship.
In the afternoon, the Sheldon Family, a Christian singing group from Owosso, will lead worship. Sandy Sheldon and three of her four children, Amanda, Chad and Tyler, and Madison Chimko, will sing Gospel music and play instruments.
If you have any questions or to pre-register, email Pat Wilkins wilkscanyon@charter.net.
