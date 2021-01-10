Before we travel any further into the New Year, let me go on record as choosing to be optimistic about 2021! I know what you’re thinking. It’s easy to be optimistic about the New Year when 2020 was so bad in such an unprecedented way. Yes, a global pandemic is unprecedented in our lifetimes.
However, there have been other tough years.
2001 comes to mind, when terrorists attacked our commercial, financial, and military installations, and would have done more if it had not been for the heroes that stepped up and prevented them.
Other years filled with natural disasters, such as tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, fires, floods and more, also come to mind.
And to be honest, we have no guarantees what 2021 will be like.
Such things are beyond our control. So, let’s control what we can, namely our attitude about the New Year.
Martin Seligman, professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, studied employees in thirty different industries. His observations led to this conclusion: “The people who bounce back are optimists.”
General Dwight Eisenhower led an invasion into North Africa in November 1942 and said he learned this from that experience: “Optimism and pessimism are infectious and they spread more rapidly from the head downward than in any other direction.”
As a leader, he said, “I firmly determined that any pessimism and discouragement I might ever feel would be reserved for my pillow.”
You and I have influence too. Others will be affected by how we approach the New Year.
Someone asked Billy Graham whether he was a pessimist or an optimist, and he replied that he was an optimist – because he had read the last chapter of the Bible. In other words, he believed the biblical predictions of how things will turn out in the end.
Meanwhile, 2021 is before us. How will you face it? We can have an optimistic outlook if we put our trust, not in circumstances, but in God. As the wise man said, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart” (Proverbs 3:5).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.